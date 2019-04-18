Wehby To Head CWI Corporate Governance Committee

Cricket West Indies (CWI) will be revisiting the Patterson and Wilkins Reports, and others, as part of its plan to restructure the governance of the sport regionally.

Ricky Skerritt, who was elected CWI president at its annual general meeting, last month, has been effecting immediate change to the personnel responsible for the body’s executive and technical operations. One of these is Senator Don Wehby, who has been appointed chairman of CWI’s Governance Committee, a task force set up to review the reports and make relevant changes based on its findings.

The Patterson report, compiled by former Prime Minister of Jamaica Percival James Patterson, was commissioned by former Cricket West Indies president Ken Gordon, in 2007, to examine the structure of West Indies cricket and suggest improvements.

It made 65 recommendations, which were dismissed as ‘outdated’ by Julian Hunte, who replaced Gordon soon after the report was commissioned.

Former Windies cricketer Charles Wilkin also submitted a report suggesting improvements to regional cricket, and it was also rejected by previous CWI administrations.

