Axed selectors set to contest dismissals

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Legal counsel for the recently-sacked Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel, Tony Astaphan, has slammed comments by CWI president Ricky Skerritt regarding their removal and also plans to challenge the manner of their dismissal in court.

Chief selector Courtney Browne, along with Lockhart Sebastien and Eldine Baptiste, were all removed from their posts last week, as CWI announced it would revamp its entire selection process.

In announcing the changes at a media conference in Antigua, newly-elected CWI president Ricky Skerritt, said, “We have terminated the old embedded selection policy which secretly, but actively, victimised some players and banished them from selection consideration.”

Astaphan, however, took issue with the remarks.

“My clients are very troubled by their dismissal and the manner of their dismissal, particularly the statements made about the ‘old embedded selection policy which secretly but actively victimised players and banished them from selection consideration,” Astaphan told the Mason and Guess radio show here.

