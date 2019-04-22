Is Dre Russ batting too low?

From hindustantimes.com:

Kolkata Knight Riders’ strategy of sending Andre Russell down the order is a complete waste, feels former Australia batsman Mark Waugh. Waugh’s comments came after KKR decided to send Russell at No. 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Sunrisers in the end, thrashed KKR by 9 wickets to hand them their fifth consecutive loss in IPL 2019.

Batting first, KKR could only manage 159 for 8, despite getting off to a flier courtesy Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine and many including Waugh believe it was due to their inexplicable strategy of holding Russell back.

“Just watching IPL. Can’t understand why KKR have the master blaster Andre Russell batting at No. 7. What a waste,” tweeted Waugh.

