CWI to submit WC squad today, announce tomorrow

The Quint is reporting that

With few hours to go before ICC’s Tuesday, 23 April, deadline, West Indies is the only team which is yet to announce their squad for the upcoming World Cup in England.

The 15-man squad will be selected by the newly appointed interim selection panel headed by Robert Haynes, along with director of cricket Jimmy Adams and West Indies' newly appointed coach Floyd Reifer.

Meanwhile ESPNCricinfo looks at the options available to the new selection panel.

