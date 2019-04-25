West Indies name Andre Russell in squad

West Indies have named all-rounder Andre Russell, who has played only one one-day international since 2015, in their World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old, a Twenty20 specialist in recent years, is included but all-rounder Marlon Samuels misses out.

Opener Chris Gayle, West Indies' second highest ODI run-scorer, also features, having said he will retire from the 50-over format after the World Cup.

The tournament in England and Wales runs from 30 May to 14 July.

