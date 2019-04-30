Skerritt says CWI in financial trouble

The financial situation of Cricket West Indies (CWI) is much worse than previously thought, says newly elected president Ricky Skerritt.

Skerritt, who took over the post after defeating Dave Cameron in elections on March 24, has revealed that due to a lack of resources CWI has not been able to honour all of its financial obligations.

He said however, that the organisation was moving swiftly to address the problem.

