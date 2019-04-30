Hero CPL tournament moves to 4 September to 12 October 2019

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have agreed to move the tournament window for the 2019 tournament to avoid a clash with the West Indies’ Test, ODI and T20 International series against India. These international matches have been moved back at the request of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) which meant that the West Indies international players would otherwise no longer be available for the tournament.

Hero CPL will now take place from 4 September to 12 October. The full schedule of matches will be released in due course with matches already confirmed for Barbados, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

Moving the tournament gives the best possible chance for all players to take part in the Caribbean Premier League and the series against India. Both Cricket West Indies and Hero CPL are firmly committed to making sure that players can take full part in both the CPL and international cricket and have been working very closely together to find this solution.

Speaking about the window for the tournament, Pete Russell, COO of Hero CPL, said: “The Caribbean Premier League pride itself on being in the very top echelon of T20 tournaments around the world, and for that to happen we need the best players available. We want our fans to be able to watch the best local talent taking part and that is why we are more than happy to be flexible with our dates to make that happen. The Biggest Party in Sport may have been delayed by two weeks, but it is going to be even better as a result.”

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said: “The Hero CPL has developed into one of the best and most exciting T20 competitions in the world and we look forward to hosting another successful tournament later this year. We are pleased that we have been able to collaborate with CPL to find a spot in our International calendar to ensure that all the best Caribbean cricketers can take part, as the tournament plays a crucial role in our preparations and planning for the T20 World Cup in 2020.”

ABOUT THE HERO CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE:

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. Combining broadcast and digital viewership over 200 million fans watched the 2018 season to make it one of the fastest growing leagues in world cricket. Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Stars and Jamaica Tallawahs. For further information visit www.cplt20.com.

