India tour of West Indies to start in early August

ESPCricInfo is reporting that

Cricket West Indies has agreed to the BCCI's request of pushing back India's 2019 tour of the Caribbean by a couple of weeks. ESPNcricinfo understands the tour is likely to commence in the first week of August now and run till September 4. The final dates for the India tour along with the venues will be finalised by CWI at its board meeting on May 13.

...

CWI also wanted a clear window for the Caribbean Premier League, which has now also been rescheduled, owing to the shift in the India tour itinerary. Originally, the seventh edition of the CPL was slotted from August 21 to September 27. As per the revised dates, the tournament will now be played between September 4 and October 12.

0 comments