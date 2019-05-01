May 3, 1978: Riot at Sabina

The Brisbane Times has a look back to this day in 1978, when play was stopped in the fifth Test between the West Indies and Australia after the crowd at Sabina Park rioted in response to umpiring decisions.

A controversial and unique cricket series died a sad and painful death at Sabina Park here yesterday when the fifth Test between Australia and the West Indies was sabotaged by rioting Jamaicans and a pedantic umpire.

Despite agreements by both captains Bob Simpson and Alvin Kallicharran, and the West Indies Cricket Board of Control that the game should be completed, not one ball of the 6.2 overs to be bowled was delivered, As a result Australia were stranded an inch from victory, and the West Indies won back the Frank Worrell Trophy by an unprecedented margin of three Tests to one. Read the full article at The Brisbane Times.

