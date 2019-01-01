Ireland-West Indies-Bangladesh Tri-series preview

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Ireland will play hosts to the West Indies and Bangladesh in a seven-match Tri-Series, set to start on Sunday May 5th, where each team will play the other twice before the finale which takes place twelve days later on the 17th. This series was touted as ‘World Cup preparation’, but unavoidably, seven members of the West Indies World Cup squad are on franchise duty in the Indian Premier League. Therefore, the West Indies must aim to control what remains in their hands, with regards to the eight available members of this 14-man squad. The first being Shai Hope.

Shai

Almost guaranteed as West Indies’ number three, later this month, the aim must be to keep him there, even as he tries to regain some form. And with the very real possibility of a Campbell/Ambris opening partnership, there is no reason for Hope to be shuffled up the order and then down, again, come tournament time. The same can be said for the Bajan and his duties behind the stumps; even with the inclusion of Shane Dowrich – who one might argue is a more naturally gifted wicket-keeper. If the West Indies are thinking ‘World Cup strategies’ while in Ireland, it will be important to ask players – where possible – to fill roles they will be undertaking at the World Cup.

Jason

For the leader he has become and all the potential he has fulfilled with both bat and ball in Tests and for all the ranks he’s continuing to climb with ball in hand in ODIs; the magic just seems to escape Holder with bat in hand when he’s in maroon, doesn’t it? Well if there was ever a time, it is now. We all know he can bat and bat long, but when he refuses to move up the order and rather bat in a finisher’s position, should we not ask of him finishing? Well, off the back of the business he just did for his team in County Cricket, in English conditions, “finishing” we should expect.

Bowling Attack (maybe an attack on Ashley)

With most of West Indies’ named World Cup bowling attack present, fans will have the opportunity to see how the men in maroon plan on utilizing the bowlers at their disposal. Consequently, the fate of the ‘Ploy of Two Spinners’ will be revealed. Will the captain and coaches be brave enough to leave Nurse out, if necessary? After all, the surmised reasons, by fans, as to why HE IS ALWAYS IN THE TEAM, UNLESS INJURED, is that he bowls in powerplay 1, as well as at the death, while being a valuable contributor with the bat at the tail-end of the innings – which are all true. BUT, there is no more Devendra Bishoo for Nurse to hide behind; where his continued inclusion after failed performances will be justified as him being the lesser of two evils… Because, well, well, well… Fabian Allen is a specialist T20 bowler – all his overs are usually under pressure. Fabian Allen is a batsman – he hits the ball well. And oh, Fabian Allen is a genuine all-rounder–

We will also have an opportunity to assess a 2019-ODI-playing Shannon Gabriel and the no-ball issues he brings with him. Finally, deciphering, for ourselves, the prudence of his inclusion, in the first place.

Full squad: Jason Holder (c) Shai Hope (wk), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Sheldon Cottrell, Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

