Seymour Nurse passes at 85

CWI has released a statement on the passing of West Indies cricket legend Seymour Nurse yesterday. President Ricky Skerritt stated

"Seymour was one of the greatest batsmen ever to play the game and typified all the best of West Indian batting – flambuoyant stroke-play combined with powerful hitting and an insatiable appetite for runs. Like most of the West Indian players of his generation, he not only enjoyed playing internationally, but he displayed his batting artistry on every opportunity he got in club matches for his beloved Empire and for Barbados in the West Indies first-class championship."

Barbados Nation also covered the news, with a comment by Desmond Haynes.

