Andre Russell, World Cup 2019 player profile

by GARFIELD ROBINSON

He is being called Superman. The moniker is well earned too, as the things he has been doing are simply not normal.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were 139/4 off 15.4 overs chasing 205 set by RCB when Russell strode to the middle. That means 66 was required off 26 balls, a state of affairs that was to deteriorate even further. But then Russell went into overdrive, smashing it to all parts. When the game ended he was 48, slammed off just 13 deliveries with one four and seven sixes. The nineteenth over read like this: 1, 6, 6, 6, 4, 6 and KKR won with five deliveries to spare.

Against Delhi Capitals (DC) he batted at seven, for some reason, and KKR were 61/5 when he came in during the 10th over. He then went on to smash 62 off 28 balls with four fours and six sixes before falling in the 18th over. KKR eventually made 185/7 off their 20 overs, a total they never looked like getting close to. And though the game was tied and DC won the game in the one-over eliminator, it was Russell who made such a thrilling outcome possible.

