Zaheer Ali calls for selection process changes

Trinidad and Tobago's Newsday is reporting that former West Indies Under-19 cricketer Zaheer Ali is not completely happy with the CWI selection process.

In a release, Ali said, “It is my humble view, that Cricket West Indies requires a unique structure which adheres to fairness and promotes democracy and equity in decision making especially in the area of ‘selection’.

“Over the years, the area of ‘selection’ is, and has always been, a sensitive matter and inherently attracts heated and controversial public debates perhaps, due to the lack of territorial representation and proportionality in the selection panel and which brings alive the element of perceived bias,” he said.

However, he said he was optimistic that the current selection panel would have strived for “fairness, exercised proper judgment and proffered reasonable explanations” for the selection of the West Indies’ team for the 2019 Cricket World Cup tournament in England and Wales which bowls off later this month.

The complete article (slow load) is on Newsday.

