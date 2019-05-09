Keemo Paul continues to haunt Khaleel Ahmed

Keemo Paul and Khaleel Ahmed go back a long way as both fast bowlers played against each in other in the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh three years ago. The West Indies bowler and the Indian left-arm seamer were once again on opposite sides on Wednesday night in the Indian Premier League 2019 Eliminator.

Keemo Paul had ended up on the winning side of the U-19 World Cup final in 2016 and was once again in the eliminator as Delhi Capitals sneaked past Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets and 1 ball to spare.

Three years ago West Indies and India were facing each other in the U-19 World Cup final in Mirpur and the match turned out to be a low-scoring thriller as the Windies chased down 146 with 5 wickets in hand and 3 balls to spare.

