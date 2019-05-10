Jason Holder - Preview West Indies v Ireland Tri-Nation Series

DUBLIN, Ireland – West Indies captain Jason Holder spoke to CWI Media ahead of their third match in Tri-Nation ODI Series at Malahide. The visitors will face the home side for the second time on Saturday. First ball is 10:45am (5:45am Eastern Caribbean Time/4:45am Jamaica Time).

Holder said his team’s aim is to secure their second victory and book a spot in the final. West Indies beat Ireland in their opening match but lost to Bangladesh in their second encounter earlier this week.

“I want us to focus on this game coming up, against Ireland, get a win and then move on. I don’t think we should look too far ahead. We are here as part of the preparations for the World Cup, but we also have to take things step by step and day by day,” Holder said.

“I’m happy with how things have gone so far, the players are working very hard and have been very disciplined. We probably weren’t at our best against Bangladesh on Tuesday, but we’ve had tons of discussions on how we can improve. I’m positive we will get the better of Ireland, and put up a much better showing when we come up against Bangladesh second time around.”

Schedule of Tri-Nation Series

(all matches start 5:45am ECT/4:45am Jamaica)

Sunday, May 5: West Indies beat Ireland by 196 runs at Clontarf

Tuesday, May 7: Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets at Clontarf

Thursday, May 9: Ireland vs Bangladesh – no result due to rain at Malahide

Saturday, May 11: Ireland vs West Indies – Malahide

Monday, May 13: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Malahide

Wednesday, May 15: Ireland vs Bangladesh – Clontarf

Friday, May 17: The Final – Malahide, Dublin

