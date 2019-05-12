Tourists set ODI run-chase record in victory in Malahide

A maiden century from Sunil Ambris helped West Indies to their highest successful ODI run chase as they made 331-5 to beat Ireland by five wickets.

The opener hit a brilliant 148 at Malahide as the tourists surpassed Ireland's 327-5 with 13 balls to spare.

A classy 135 from Andy Balbirnie gave Ireland hope of a first win in the Tri-Nations series but they slumped to a second loss to the Windies in a week.

