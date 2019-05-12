Ireland Tri-Series Match 6 preview

Bangladesh were brilliant in their first game of the series, shining in all departments to defeat West Indies by eight wickets. After the victory, and the subsequent washout against hosts Ireland, they're well-placed on the points table, and a win will secure them a place in the final alongside West Indies.

Bangladesh's senior quartet, comprising Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim, did very well collectively in that victory over West Indies. If Bangladesh are to do well at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, it is absolutely essential that these stalwarts stay in good touch.

