Ireland Tri-Series Finale preview: BANvWI

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

The Ireland Tri-Series, which includes Ireland, West Indies and Bangladesh will, on Friday, have its last showdown. The undefeated Bangladeshis will take on the West Indians in the finale; both the Caribbean side's losses, in the tournament, have come against the Tigers.

Bangladesh will have a decision to make on whether to risk (this close to the World Cup) Shakib Al Hasan, who suffered a side stain in their penultimate game versus Ireland. The West Indies, on the other hand, will be hoping to have the services of John Campbell, who has been out with back stiffness since scoring his maiden ton in the tournament opener.

John Campbell replacing Darren Bravo in the playing XI--with Bravo's current form--should strengthen WINDIES' batting in their aim to win the series. However, it would also be less than ideal, as this will be the Trinidadian's final opportunity to make a statement before the deadline for the finalized World Cup squads on the 23rd of this month. And if Bravo's place in the World Cup squad was justified, in the first place, he should be given this chance.

Either way, if Campbell or even Roston Chase can put on another decent batting display, while Bravo fails again then, one would think that things could get interesting concerning that final 15-man squad. Regardless of whatever happens on Friday, do we really see the West Indies adjusting their World Cup squad? Because, I honestly do not.

The West Indies fell considerably short of the 300 mark on the previous occasions in which they faced Bangladesh and will presumably have to set or chase a target in that region to lift the trophy. Therefore, the West Indies batsmen will need to show more intent towards the Bangladeshi spinners. WINDIES batsmen only managed to score a combined one hundred and thirty-nine (139) runs from forty (40) overs of spin in their two games against Bangladesh. That is, just over three (3) runs per over.

With Jason Holder still without a series win as ODI captain, the Tri-Series Finale presents him a colossal opportunity to get off the mark. To do so, West Indies' bowling--which has managed to look more ordinary with every game--will need to come to the party. The line-up of Gabriel, Cottrell, Holder, Roach and Nurse has yet to decisively influence a game in Ireland. Inconsistent and lacklustre are the kindest words to describe this attack; which is worrying, as all five will be on the plane to England and Wales. They will have one last chance, however, to fill Caribbean fans with confidence. West Indies versus Bangladesh, Ireland Tri-Series finale gets underway at 5:45am ECT / 4:45 Jamaica time.

0 comments