Cricket West Indies announce World Cup camp and reserve players list
Sun, May 19, '19
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies will continue their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a training camp in Southampton, England from May 19 to 23. The four-day camp, involving the entire 15-member squad for the marquee tournament, will include an additional warm-up fixture against Australia, which will be played on May 22 at the Ageas Bowl, the home of Hampshire County Cricket Club.
The original West Indies schedule was based in Bristol from May 23, with two official ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches on May 26 against South Africa and on May 28 versus New Zealand. The West Indies opening ICC Cricket World Cup match is against Pakistan May 31 at Trent Bridge.
Batsman Sunil Ambris, and allrounder Raymon Reifer have been called up as cover for the camp in Southampton. They were part of the just-concluded Tri-Nation ODI Series in Ireland. Ambris is available as cover for Evin Lewis, who has recently recovered from a viral illness and Reifer will cover for the bowling group as part of work load management.
According to the CEO Johnny Grave, the idea behind the training camp and playing an extra warm-up game is to give the World Cup squad more preparation time in English conditions and game time together, especially as seven members of the squad missed the Tri-Series in Ireland due to the IPL.