Cricket West Indies announce World Cup camp and reserve players list ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies will continue their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a training camp in Southampton, England from May 19 to 23. The four-day camp, involving the entire 15-member squad for the marquee tournament, will include an additional warm-up fixture against Australia, which will be played on May 22 at the Ageas Bowl, the home of Hampshire County Cricket Club. The original West Indies schedule was based in Bristol from May 23, with two official ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches on May 26 against South Africa and on May 28 versus New Zealand. The West Indies opening ICC Cricket World Cup match is against Pakistan May 31 at Trent Bridge. Batsman Sunil Ambris, and allrounder Raymon Reifer have been called up as cover for the camp in Southampton. They were part of the just-concluded Tri-Nation ODI Series in Ireland. Ambris is available as cover for Evin Lewis, who has recently recovered from a viral illness and Reifer will cover for the bowling group as part of work load management. According to the CEO Johnny Grave, the idea behind the training camp and playing an extra warm-up game is to give the World Cup squad more preparation time in English conditions and game time together, especially as seven members of the squad missed the Tri-Series in Ireland due to the IPL.

Grave said: “We are very grateful to Hampshire CCC for agreeing to host us at the Ageas Bowl and to Cricket Australia for agreeing the additional warm-up game. Due to the commitments and promises made, to both our players and the BCCI, this is the first time that our entire World Cup squad can get together since the IPL finished. We are confident that these additional five days of training and the extra warm-up game will mean that our players will be ready to perform at their best in our opening match against Pakistan on the 31st May.”

Addressing the reserve players, the Interim Chairman of Selectors, Robert Haynes commented: “The choice of players in the reserve list is to really cover our bases and ensure we have a good balance in the pool of players that can be selected if replacements are required. We think the skill set in this pool is strong with a good blend of experience and upcoming young players who can be ready to contribute if and when required.”

ICC Cricket World Cup Squad

Jason Holder (Captain)

Chris Gayle (Captain)

Kemar Roach

Darren Bravo

Andre Russell

Shai Hope

Sheldon Cottrell

Evin Lewis

Shannon Gabriel

Carlos Brathwaite

Ashley Nurse

Shimron Hetmyer

Fabian Allen

Oshane Thomas

Nicholas Pooran

Reserves for ICC Cricket World Cup

Sunil Ambris

Dwayne Bravo

John Campbell

Jonathan Carter

Roston Chase

Shane Dowrich

Keemo Paul

Khary Pierre

Raymon Reifer

Kieron Pollard





