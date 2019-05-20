Phil Simmons to step down as Afghanistan coach after World Cup

Phil Simmons will step down as Afghanistan coach after the World Cup. The former West Indies opener, who was appointed to the position in December 2017, said the time was right for him to move on as the target he had been given - of helping Afghanistan qualify for the World Cup - had been achieved.

Simmons is understood to have communicated his decision to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday. His contract, which runs until the end of the World Cup, would likely have been extended given Afghanistan's results during his tenure, including their tournament win in Zimbabwe at the World Cup Qualifier last March.

