West Indies ready to unleash power game at World Cup

The advent of some fearsome power-hitters, led by a burly Andre Russell, has suddenly made the once intimidating but now struggling West Indies emerge as a serious threat to the World Cup's top contenders.

'Universal boss' Chris Gayle was not at his brutal best at the recent IPL but Russell's butchering of the bowlers has forced the teams to take note of what could await them at the biggest ICC tournament.

Proven performers such as Carlos Brathwaite and Darren Bravo are already there and add to that the rise of young Shimron Hetmeyer, who boasts 100-plus strike-rate in both ODIs and T20s, and opener Shai Hope, the Caribbean side definitely looks potent enough to spring a surprise.

Read more at BS

10 comments