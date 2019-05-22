Vijay Mallya ousted from Barbados Tridents

First the former self-styled “king of the good times” lost control of Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premier League cricket club, which passed to Diageo after it took control of United Spirits in 2012 and which ousted him from India’s biggest spirits group in 2016.

Then last year he ceased to be prime sponsor and co-owner of the Force India Formula 1 grand prix team when it collapsed into administration. Now he has had ownership of the Barbados Tridents Caribbean Premier League cricket franchise forcibly removed from him because of unpaid debts.

