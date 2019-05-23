Usman Khawaja was taken to hospital after being rocked by a bouncer in an eventful start to Australia’s run chase in its win over the West Indies in a World Cup warm-up game in Southampton.

Khawaja opened alongside Aaron Finch in pursuit of the Windies’ total of 229 and while the captain started smoothly his partner was in a bad way as he walked off the field with the team doctor after copping a sickening blow.

On five in the second over, the left-hander — usually a brilliant player of the pull shot — was struck in the head by Andre Russell’s short ball and received medical attention in the middle before leaving the ground feeling his jaw. He was later taken away for a scan on his jaw.

