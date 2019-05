West Indies captain Holder sheds ‘Nice Guy’ tag

There's no more Mr Nice Guy from West Indies skipper Jason Holder as he plots to lead his country to glory at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Holder became the youngest captain in West Indian history when replacing Dwayne Bravo for ODIs in early 2015, aged just 23 years and 72 days. He led the Caribbean nation to the quarter-finals of that year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup but admits that the early days of his leadership saw him battle the reputation that he was too nice to make the tough decisions that come with captaincy.

6 comments