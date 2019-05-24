West Indies play for the badge in front

The West Indies may be lowly-ranked on the ICC ODI table, but they have the arsenal to surprise anyone of the major nations to ensure a lengthy run at #CWC19.

After the two-time champions had to endure the ignominy of having to qualify for this World Cup, the Windies have managed to turn around their fortunes in spectacular fashion.

Through the assured leadership of Jason Holder, they have formed a unit that plays first for the badge in front, and not the name on the back.

