Dwayne Bravo reveals Holder blocked his return to WC squad

Trinidad and Tobago all-rounder Dwayne Bravo says he wanted to be a part of the West Indies squad for the ICC 50 over World Cup but captain Jason Holder felt it wasn't right. The 35 year old who retired from international cricket last year, has not played an ODI for the Caribbean side since 2014, but was named in a 10 man reserve list for the tournament.

