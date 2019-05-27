Dwayne Bravo believes West Indies selectors erred by overlooking Marlon Samuels

The 38-year-old Samuels, a veteran of 207 one-day internationals, was a notable omission when the Robert haynes-led selection panel announced their 15-man squad for the May 30 to July 14 showpiece last month.

More surprisingly, Samuels was not included on the 10-man reserve list announced last week.

Samuels helped West Indies secure their World Cup berth last march in Zimbabwe, scoring 231 runs an average of 33, as the Caribbean reached the finals of the qualifying tournament.

