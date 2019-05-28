West Indies go into the World Cup with fresh hope and a modern-looking team

As Phil Simmons said, few would question that winning the 2019 World Cup would be the best thing to happen to West Indies since 1979

In the post Tony Cozier era of Caribbean cricket journalism, I’ve been lucky to contribute to some of the sport's major publications and I’ve always prided myself in being able to assess the state of West Indies cricket pretty accurately.

The start of 2019 already has thrown that form book out the window.

Read more at The Cricketer

0 comments