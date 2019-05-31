Windies ease to 7 wicket win over Pakistan

Oshane Thomas led with the ball and Chris Gayle did the damage with the bat, as the West Indies registered a commanding 7 wicket victory over Pakistan in their opening game of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge.

Gayle struck an even 50 runs from 34 balls, to ease the Caribbean men across the line at 108 for 3, after an impressive showing from the Windies seamers, who bundled out the Pakistanis for 105 off 31.4 overs, this after skipper Jason Holder invited them to take first strike on a bouncy Trent Bridge pitch.

