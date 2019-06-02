Australia to put Russell under World Cup spotlight

Australia will scrutinise Andre Russell's batting technique and ability to handle the short ball ahead of what shapes as a fiery World Cup clash against the rejuvenated West Indies.

Russell has lifted the intensity heading into Thursday's game by declaring the Australians can expect a barrage of short balls at Trent Bridge, similar to how the West Indies flattened Pakistan last week, prompting the great Viv Richards to declare even he had never seen so many bouncers in a match.

The Australians have responded verbally in kind and it's understood they will pay particular attention to the way all-rounder Russell handles deliveries aimed at his upper body and head.

Read more at Sydney Morning Herald

1 comments