T10 cricket continues Caribbean revolution

The Ur­ban De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion of T&T has in­tro­duced T10 crick­et to T&T with the launch of a tour­na­ment for the short­est for­mat of the game set to take place from June 7-9.

At the launch on Wednes­day in the Siparia Room at the Hy­att Re­gency Ho­tel, Port-of-Spain, it was re­vealed that the tour­na­ment will take place in its en­tire­ty at the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my in Tarou­ba, San Fer­nan­do. Ac­cord­ing to or­gan­is­ers, it has at­tract­ed and promis­es to show off some of lim­it­ed over crick­et’s best lo­cal and re­gion­al stars.

Hav­ing ei­ther missed or opt­ed out of the on­go­ing ICC Crick­et World Cup tak­ing place in Eng­land and Wales, West In­dies stars, Dwayne Bra­vo, Kieron Pol­lard and Sunil Nar­ine will in­stead oc­cu­py their time in the UDE­COTT com­pe­ti­tion.

