T10 cricket continues Caribbean revolution
Mon, Jun 3, '19
The Urban Development Corporation of T&T has introduced T10 cricket to T&T with the launch of a tournament for the shortest format of the game set to take place from June 7-9.
At the launch on Wednesday in the Siparia Room at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port-of-Spain, it was revealed that the tournament will take place in its entirety at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando. According to organisers, it has attracted and promises to show off some of limited over cricket’s best local and regional stars.
Having either missed or opted out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup taking place in England and Wales, West Indies stars, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine will instead occupy their time in the UDECOTT competition.
