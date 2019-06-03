Cummins ready to bump the Universe Boss

Australia have been warned to be wary of being "kidnapped" by the West Indies in a game Pat Cummins has tipped to be a high-scoring slug-fest.

Veteran opener Chris Gayle, provided he is passed fit, will look to bully the Australians – he is averaging a six every 10 balls in his past 23 innings – but Cummins said the world champions were ready for him.

"Yeah, it is always a great challenge playing against Mr Worldwide, or whatever he calls himself – Universe Boss," Cummins said.

Read more at the Sydney Morning Herald

0 comments