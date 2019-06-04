Fearless approach to Aussie clash  Reifer

Reigning World champion Australia will hold no terrors for a confident West Indies, when the two teams clash at Trent Bridge in their second outings in the ICC World Cup on Thursday.

The last time the two teams met in a one-day international three years ago, West Indies went down by 58 runs in the final of a Tri-Nations Series in the Caribbean involving South Africa.

West Indies also came off the worse in the last bilateral series six years ago Down Under, suffering a heavy 5-0 whitewash but head coach Floyd Reifer says West Indies would be taking a "fearless" approach to the upcoming contest.

