Aussies pre-match chatter makes WINDIES/Australia most anticipated match of CWC19 so far

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

The West Indies will come up against Australia when they return to Trent Bridge on Thursday to contest their second game of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Caribbean team will be on a high after their 7-wicket statement win over Pakistan in their World Cup opener last Friday. Despite the low-scoring affair in that encounter, the Trent Bridge wicket is expected to offer up runs… and lots of it.

There has been a lot of chatter from Australian fast-bowler, Nathan Coulter-Nile. Fortunately, we know all about Australians and their mind games. Therefore, from a West Indian point of view, one would hope that Thomas and company does not get caught up in a ‘match of pace’ , instead, play the conditions on the day; the same goes for the batsmen.

They often say, “never change a winning team”, but the return of Evin Lewis, who missed out last Friday as a result of a slight injury sustained to his hand– would be a boost to the West Indies. The WINDIES batsmen will be in for their first real test of the tournament, having only been required to chase 105 against Pakistan last time out.

Coming up against such a strong Australian batting line-up, WINDIES might also look to make one or two changes to their bowling unit, with the likes of Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel at their disposal. West Indies versus Australia gets underway at 5:30 AM Eastern Caribbean Time and 4:30 AM Jamaica time.

