West Indies are playing 'Calypso cricket' - Justin Langer

West Indies are showing "plenty of signs" of the "Calypso cricket" played by their previous dominant sides, says Australia coach Justin Langer.

Both sides won their opening World Cup games - West Indies thrashing Pakistan after bowling them out for just 105 with short-pitched fast bowling, while Australia eased past Afghanistan.

"When I was a kid it was Calypso cricket," said Langer.

"And we're seeing plenty of signs of Calypso cricket."

West Indies won the first two World Cup tournaments, in 1975 and 1979, and also dominated cricket in the 1980s with a squad of superb fast bowlers and destructive batsmen.

"West Indies are running and bowling fast," said Langer.

