Holder bemoans 'irresponsible shots' after loss to Aussies

OTTINGHAM, England (CMC) — West Indies Captain Jason Holder was left ruing “irresponsible shots” which contributed to his side's failed run chase and eventual 15-run loss at the hands of Australia in their second match of the World Cup here yesterday.

Chasing 289 for victory, at Trent Bridge, West Indies collapsed from 190 for four in the 35th over to 273 for nine off their allotted 50, after losing five wickets for 66 runs.

“I'm obviously disappointed. I thought we were well in the game there at the lunch-time stage, [but there were] just a few irresponsible shots when we probably just needed to tuck it around a little bit more,” Holder said afterwards.

