The missed chance that hurt West Indies

When Nathan Coulter-Nile walked in to bat, Australia were tottering at 147 for 6 in the 31st over. At that stage, according to ESPNcricinfo's Forecaster, Australia were expected to finish on 232, which would have been well below par. The Forecaster calculations are based on the batting quality of the remaining batsmen, the overs remaining for the bowlers, and the match context. Given that six wickets had already fallen cheaply and Coulter-Nile only had two 50-plus List-A scores with a highest of 62, it was fair to assume that he wouldn't cause too much damage.

What followed completely changed the complexion of the match, as Coulter-Nile chanced his arm early on, and finally ended up smashing an astonishing 92 off just 60, the second-highest ODI score ever by a batsman at No. 8. He had a control factor of just 65%, but that didn't matter given his strike rate of 153. When he finally got out in the 49th over, the projected score went up to 296, though Australia finally finished on 288.

