West Indies ready for Archer test says Reifer

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom ( AFP) — West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer insists his batsmen are up for the challenge of taming England's electric pace bowler Jofra Archer in their World Cup clash on Friday.

Archer was born in Barbados to a British father and played for West Indies Under-19s before declaring his allegiance to England earlier this year.

The 24-year-old qualified for England in March and the match against the West Indies in Southampton will be just his seventh one-day international appearance.

