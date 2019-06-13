Russell fit for England clash
he West Indies camp is reporting that all-rounder Andre Russell will be fit for Friday's crucial ICC World Cup match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. He missed the rained out game against South Africa on Monday and will be hoping to get into the swing of things against the English.
Veteran allrounder Chris Gayle, who suffered from stiffness in his back after scoring a half-century against Pakistan, meanwhile continues to fight with back issues but will also be available to open the batting.
West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer said that Russell was left out of the clash with the Proteas as a “precautionary measure”, with the view of getting him in the best shape to face the tournament hosts.
“Andre will be fit enough for the game on Friday. The game against England is a big game for us,” said Reifer.
