Russell fit for England clash

he West In­dies camp is re­port­ing that all-rounder An­dre Rus­sell will be fit for Fri­day's cru­cial ICC World Cup match against Eng­land at the Ageas Bowl in Southamp­ton. He missed the rained out game against South Africa on Mon­day and will be hop­ing to get in­to the swing of things against the Eng­lish.

Vet­er­an all­rounder Chris Gayle, who suf­fered from stiff­ness in his back af­ter scor­ing a half-cen­tu­ry against Pak­istan, mean­while con­tin­ues to fight with back is­sues but will al­so be avail­able to open the bat­ting.

West In­dies head coach Floyd Reifer said that Rus­sell was left out of the clash with the Pro­teas as a “pre­cau­tion­ary mea­sure”, with the view of get­ting him in the best shape to face the tour­na­ment hosts.

“An­dre will be fit enough for the game on Fri­day. The game against Eng­land is a big game for us,” said Reifer.

