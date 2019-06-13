WINDIES face hosts in Hampshire

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

The West Indies’ hunt for a semi-final spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is under threat, as the team gets set to face hosts England, on Friday morning. The Caribbean side will be boosted by the availability of all-rounder, Andre Russell, who the WINDIES camp says is fit enough to take part in the clash. Veteran opener, Chris Gayle, continues to fight his back problems, but he is also expected to feature. England, on the other hand, are confident of Jos Buttler’s involvement. Buttler is now said to be ready after suffering a hip injury. But, fast-bowler Mark Wood, who has an ankle issue, remains a doubt for the game.

WINDIES’ loss to Australia, in their second match of the tournament, could come back to haunt them; should the weather continue to have the final say on match results. The West Indies had two points pried from their grasp by the Aussies and the Holder-led team was unable to bounce-back immediately, as rain intervened when they met South Africa on Monday.

Should the rain stay away, and we be fortunate enough to get any play, West Indies should be confident heading into the game, having held England to a 2-2 series draw earlier this year in the Caribbean. With Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Jofra Archer and Jos Butler all on show, sparks, among other things, will fly in Hampshire. Light showers are in the forecast for when West Indies takes on England at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground at 5:30 AM ECT / 4:30 AM Jamaica time on Friday morning.

