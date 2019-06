Bangladesh chase 322 to beat West Indies

Set 322 for victory, the Tigers made a rapid start but lost two quick wickets to leave the game evenly poised at 133-3 off 19 overs.

But Shakib took apart West Indies' one-pace attack, reaching his second successive century of the tournament off 83 balls.

He put on 189 with Liton Das, who accumulated calmly before sensationally accelerating, hitting Shannon Gabriel for three consecutive sixes.

Read more at the BBC

3 comments