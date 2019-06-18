There is no support for women's sport in the Caribbean

This is a golden summer of women’s sport for the Caribbean. The West Indies are in England taking on cricket’s reigning World Champions. Jamaica's football team, the Reggae Girlz, have just kicked off their inaugural World Cup campaign, the first Caribbean nation to qualify for the tournament. And the country’s netball team, the Sunshine Girls, will embark on their own hunt for silverware once the World Cup gets underway in Liverpool next month.

But Stafanie Taylor, the West Indies cricket captain, is not optimistic about the opportunities for women's sport in the region. “I’m not,” asserts Jamaica-born Taylor, “I’m not,” recalling a lack of support for the Reggae Girlz at the start of her country’s campaign to qualify for the 2019 football World Cup.

“There was no media, no support and no structure for female development. But now that the Reggae Girlz have created history [by qualifying], and now that they are in a World Cup, everyone feels like they need to be on the bandwagon. But there was no support at the start.”

