Rain forces abandonment of first Vitality T20 between WINDIES Women and England Women

NORTHAMPTON, England- Rain left the match officials to call off the first match of the three-match Vitality T20 International Series between the West Indies Women and England Women without the toss happening nor a single ball being bowled.

Weather forecasters issued thunderstorm alerts for Northamptonshire for Tuesday and they were accurate in their predictions, as the clouds and rain rolled across the town just around noon, despite the game scheduled to start at 7:00pm local time.

Both teams and officials sat around hoping for the slightest change in weather to take the toss and get proceedings underway but it was not to be. With a scheduled match cut off time at 9:29pm, at 8:05pm after consultation with the grounds men, the match officials took the decision to abandon the match.

The West Indies Women were looking forward to starting the T20 series on a clean slate coming off the 3-0 ODI series loss. Senior player Stacy Ann King echoed the sentiments of the skipper, saying the team will refocus and prepare for the second match on Friday 21 at the same venue.

