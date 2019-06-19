Rambarran, Sealy named co-captains of West Indies under-15s for tour of England
Wed, Jun 19, '19
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The interim Junior Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced on Wednesday, a 14-member West Indies Under-15 squad for a Tour of England to take part in a series of matches sponsored by the Barmy Army.
The selection panel, comprising all of the head coaches of the teams that participated in this year’s West Indies Under-15 Championship, as well as CWI high performance coach Graeme West has recommended that left-arm spinners Andrew Rambarran and Nathan Sealy be appointed co-captains for the trip.
“The panel has identified Nathan and Andrew as two potential leaders and that they should be given the opportunity to share the captaincy during the period of the tour,” said West.
“When one is captain, the other will be vice-captain. Both young men have led their respective sides during the recent West Indies Under-15 Championship and were impressive.”
It’s the fourth straight year that CWI has invested in sending an Under-15 side to England to play in the Barmy Army sponsored series.
“Selection for the West Indies Under-15s is a significant step on the development pathway to representing the West Indies at the elite level,” said West.
“This tour gives these players a great opportunity and experience as a squad to develop their skills in different cricket conditions, but also to develop their teamwork and build camaraderie with new teammates.
“It’s also an important part of CWI’s ongoing development and investment plans for youth cricket at every age group, especially since some of this group are likely to be wearing the maroon shirt more and more as they aim to progress through to Under-17 and Under-19 level.”
The squad will play a series of matches against local opposition on the trip culminating in a match against England’s Barmy Army Under-15 Colts on August 18.
Squad
Andrew RAMBARRAN (Co-Captain)
Nathan SEALY (Co-Captain)
Solomon BASCOMBE
Mavendra DINDYAL
Kamario GRANT
Justin JAGESSAR
Jordan JOHNSON
Divonie JOSEPH
Joshua MORRIS
Rampertab RAMNAUTH
Isaiah THORNE
Devin TYSON
Steven WEDDERBURN
Rashad WORRELL
Team Management Unit
Steve Liburd (Head Coach/Manager)
Brian Browne (Assistant Coach)
Phyllis Burnett (Physiotherapist)
MATCH SCHEDULE
August
Thu 8: Tour Match vs South Hempstead CC Invitation XI (25 overs) – Willesden
Fri 9: West Indies Under-15s vs Hertfordshire EPP (50 overs) – Merchant Taylor’s School
Sun 11: West Indies Under-15s vs Northamptonshire Under-15s (50 overs) – Venue to be decided
Mon 12: West Indies Under-15s vs England SW & London & East Regions U15s (two Twenty20s) – Merchant Taylor’s School
Wed 14: West Indies Under-15s vs London Schools CA (50 overs) – Enfield
Fri 16: West Indies Under-15s vs North & Midlands Combined Under-15s (two Twenty20s) – Loughborough University
Sun 18: West Indies Under-15s vs England’s Barmy Army Colts (50 overs) – Venue to be decided
