Rambarran, Sealy named co-captains of West Indies under-15s for tour of England ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The interim Junior Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced on Wednesday, a 14-member West Indies Under-15 squad for a Tour of England to take part in a series of matches sponsored by the Barmy Army. The selection panel, comprising all of the head coaches of the teams that participated in this year’s West Indies Under-15 Championship, as well as CWI high performance coach Graeme West has recommended that left-arm spinners Andrew Rambarran and Nathan Sealy be appointed co-captains for the trip. “The panel has identified Nathan and Andrew as two potential leaders and that they should be given the opportunity to share the captaincy during the period of the tour,” said West.

“When one is captain, the other will be vice-captain. Both young men have led their respective sides during the recent West Indies Under-15 Championship and were impressive.”

It’s the fourth straight year that CWI has invested in sending an Under-15 side to England to play in the Barmy Army sponsored series.

“Selection for the West Indies Under-15s is a significant step on the development pathway to representing the West Indies at the elite level,” said West.

“This tour gives these players a great opportunity and experience as a squad to develop their skills in different cricket conditions, but also to develop their teamwork and build camaraderie with new teammates.

“It’s also an important part of CWI’s ongoing development and investment plans for youth cricket at every age group, especially since some of this group are likely to be wearing the maroon shirt more and more as they aim to progress through to Under-17 and Under-19 level.”

The squad will play a series of matches against local opposition on the trip culminating in a match against England’s Barmy Army Under-15 Colts on August 18.

Squad

Andrew RAMBARRAN (Co-Captain)

Nathan SEALY (Co-Captain)

Solomon BASCOMBE

Mavendra DINDYAL

Kamario GRANT

Justin JAGESSAR

Jordan JOHNSON

Divonie JOSEPH

Joshua MORRIS

Rampertab RAMNAUTH

Isaiah THORNE

Devin TYSON

Steven WEDDERBURN

Rashad WORRELL

Team Management Unit

Steve Liburd (Head Coach/Manager)

Brian Browne (Assistant Coach)

Phyllis Burnett (Physiotherapist)

MATCH SCHEDULE

August

Thu 8: Tour Match vs South Hempstead CC Invitation XI (25 overs) – Willesden

Fri 9: West Indies Under-15s vs Hertfordshire EPP (50 overs) – Merchant Taylor’s School

Sun 11: West Indies Under-15s vs Northamptonshire Under-15s (50 overs) – Venue to be decided

Mon 12: West Indies Under-15s vs England SW & London & East Regions U15s (two Twenty20s) – Merchant Taylor’s School

Wed 14: West Indies Under-15s vs London Schools CA (50 overs) – Enfield

Fri 16: West Indies Under-15s vs North & Midlands Combined Under-15s (two Twenty20s) – Loughborough University

Sun 18: West Indies Under-15s vs England’s Barmy Army Colts (50 overs) – Venue to be decided

