West Indies Legends join forces in England

Thu, Jun 20, '19

 

Brian Lara
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua - June 21st 1975 and June 23rd 1979, the famous two dates when West Indies won the first two ICC World Cups that are irrevocably etched in the memories and hearts of all West Indies cricket fans worldwide.
 
Fast forward to June 2019 and five heroes from those campaign triumphs; Clive Lloyd, Sir Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Colin Croft and Deryck Murray are in England again, courtesy of Cricket West Indies.
 
This time, they are not playing, but these living legends are supporting the Jason Holder-led West Indies team throughout the World Cup as well as welcoming and entertaining Cricket West Indies team sponsors’ guests and cricket fans at different events around the UK, including with principal team partner Sandals. This also provides the opportunity to share the unique story of cricket in the West Indies and, of course, their great World Cup victories from their own perspective.
 
 
 
Watch Part 1 of the World Cup Reflections below:
 
West Indies Legends discuss 2019 World Cup
 
Several of these stories have been captured in interviews such as the ongoing eight-part “World Cup Reflections” series running on the windiescricket.com, capturing their feats and some previously untold stories. A series of three videos will be released this week on windiescricket.com/videos and on Cricket West Indies’ social media pages, building up to the anniversary of the two World Cup wins on June 21 (1975) and June 23 (1979) respectively.
 
We invite you to enjoy and share this first video featuring Clive, Colin, Sir Andy Roberts and Joel discussing five topics:
 
• Can the West Indies win the 2019 World Cup?
 
 The strengths of this West Indies team
 
• The parallels between today’s team and the World Cup-winning team of 1979
 
• How the famous pace attack would face Chris Gayle’s batting
 
• What words of advice they would be offering to the West Indies dressing room

 

