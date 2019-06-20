West Indies Legends join forces in England

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua - June 21st 1975 and June 23rd 1979, the famous two dates when West Indies won the first two ICC World Cups that are irrevocably etched in the memories and hearts of all West Indies cricket fans worldwide.

Fast forward to June 2019 and five heroes from those campaign triumphs; Clive Lloyd, Sir Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Colin Croft and Deryck Murray are in England again, courtesy of Cricket West Indies.

This time, they are not playing, but these living legends are supporting the Jason Holder-led West Indies team throughout the World Cup as well as welcoming and entertaining Cricket West Indies team sponsors’ guests and cricket fans at different events around the UK, including with principal team partner Sandals. This also provides the opportunity to share the unique story of cricket in the West Indies and, of course, their great World Cup victories from their own perspective.