New Zealand v WINDIES preview

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Following their hard work, the West Indies received their reward; having successfully backed themselves into a corner, now needing near-miracles in order to advance to the semi finals of the World Cup. As fans of West Indies Cricket, we have seen a lot, but the 7-wicket defeat to Bangladesh on Monday was bitter. There is a saying that goes: there is a way to lose; one which, apparently, has never been uttered in the WINDIES dressing room. The manner in which the West Indian fielders responded to the challenge the Bangladeshis laid down by going after those 322 runs was an absolute disgrace.

The fact that this team remains adamant in pursuing wickets solely by dropping the ball halfway down the wicket, regardless of the stage of the game, the fact that an unfit Andre Russell was selected as a fifth bowler (expected to bowl ten overs) and Jason Holder’s perceived lack of ingenuity as a One-Day International captain, means that the only thing that remains between WINDIES fans and WINDIES decision-makers is distrust.

If we are to be honest; even if the result tomorrow is not positive, we will be up at 4:30 AM on Thursday for the game against India. So the fans are not going anywhere, but… will this team continue to provoke us to criticize them on the basis which the rest of the cricketing world does–questioning their common sense and making inquiry of their ‘brains‘? As those are the types of rash commentary these performances warrant.

I stand firm in my assessment that Shai Hope’s 96 was a struggle and he was not deliberate in his ultimate approach to his innings against Bangladesh; that, however, should not take away from the questions to be directed at Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer:

Notwithstanding, Hetmyer’s mindset and approach was what the innings required. Still, what was wrong with aiming for a century, considering the way he was striking the ball? Or aiming to bat through the innings?

The same may be said for Jason Holder; Holder should have had the presence of mind to bat until the end, knowing that the only recognized batsman to follow him was an out of form Darren Bravo. Is there a contagious disease being spread at the 45-over mark? A threat only WINDIES batsmen seem to face? West Indian batsmen do not appreciate that a set batsman, at the end of an innings, can be as dangerous and the best ‘finishers’ in the game.

As for Andre Russell, who insists he is more than just a slogger; he has been given the opportunity to build his innings on several occasions, during the tournament, and to say he has disappointed is to be kind.

It was encouraging, however, to see Evin Lewis demonstrating just what he’s about, not being flustered by the early dismissal of his partner; instead, riding out a difficult start and batting 24 overs on his way to a well played 70.

The West Indies will have several things to consider heading into the clash against the undefeated Kiwis:

Is Andre Russell still worth the risk?

Holder previously stated that keeping a struggling (with his knee) Russell in the team was worth the risk. No doubt that was on the premise that Russell would be firing. Now, having been selected as a batting all-rounder who is yet to perform with the willow, Superman or not, the West Indies will need to make a decision on Andre Russell.

When will WI take advantage of the first powerplays in this tournament?

The West Indies are yet to put up a run-a-ball display in the powerplays throughout the tournament. Finishing the first ten overs against Australia at 54-2, against England at 41-1 and against Bangladesh at 32-1.

Is it time to roll the dice on Fabian Allen?

Ashley Nurse might come back into the side, but maybe it is time Allen is handed his World Cup debut. After all, it is the youngsters who have been doing the job in this tournament, so far, for the Caribbean team.

How will they locate Chris Gayle?

Has anyone seen the Universe Boss, because I haven’t. The left-hander has not made a significant contribution since WINDIES’ tournament-opening win over Pakistan.

There is no decision to be made where Kemar Roach is concerned, surely it’s just a matter of which end he opens the bowling from at Old Trafford.

The only way Darren Bravo plays tomorrow is if the West Indies excludes Russell, replacing him with a specialist bowler. However, if they persist with the Jamaican, which I suspect they will, then they will have to do away with Bravo for that specialist bowler. Keep in mind that the match will be played at Old Trafford, where England made 397 on Tuesday. Match time is 8:30 AM ECT/7:30 AM Jamaica time. Rain, rain stay away.

