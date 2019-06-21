West Indies should learn from ´terrific´ Williamson: Lloyd

MANCHESTER: Clive Lloyd says the West Indies should learn the art of adaptability from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as they fight to avoid World Cup elimination.

Jason Holder´s side have managed only one win from five matches ahead of Friday´s game against New Zealand in Manchester.

The Black Caps, unbeaten in the round-robin competition so far, are fresh from their four-wicket win over South Africa on Wednesday when Williamson made an unbeaten 106 to anchor a tense chase at Edgbaston.

