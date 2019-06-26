Chris Gayle: West Indies opener reverses ODI retirement decision

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle says he has reversed his one-day international retirement - and may even play a Test for the first time in five years.

The opener, 39, said in February he would retire from One-Day International cricket after the World Cup.

He has scored 10,345 ODI runs - second only to Brian Lara for West Indies - and 25 centuries.

However, on Wednesday he said: "I'll definitely play the ODIs against India [in August]. I won't play the T20s."

