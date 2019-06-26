Jason Holder was caught by surprise at Chris Gayle's reversal on his retirement plans. He had just heard from the media manager of what Gayle had said minutes before in the press conference. He even managed a quick laugh about it but played it cool, and revealed that he'd have a serious conversation with Gayle. No fuss.

"It's been two crushing defeats. And we felt them drastically over the past couple of days. But it's a situation where learning must take place. I think it's significant for everybody just to draw on their own resources and look at themselves in the mirror and try to make sure that learning takes place," were Holder's words ahead of their game against India. It reflected what Gayle wants from his younger team members as well. He wants the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran to not waste away starts. They cannot afford to do that, with wins at a premium now for qualification. And they'd know that they'll have a good chance even against an unbeaten Indian team.