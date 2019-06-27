Sandals proud of Windies brand of cricket

San­dals Re­sorts In­ter­na­tion­al In­dus­try Re­la­tions Di­rec­tor David Rop­er says his com­pa­ny is very proud of the rich brand of crick­et the West In­dies teams have been de­liv­er­ing and hap­py to be a part of this brand with the cur­rent team at the ICC World Cup.

Rop­er made the com­ment to the play­ers as San­dals, the team’s spon­sor at the cur­rent tour­na­ment, host­ed them to a team din­ner at the Prin­ci­pal Ho­tel in Man­ches­ter on Tues­day night.

Said Rop­er: "When you look around in this room you would see some of the great play­ers of the past and you are now the cur­rent and fu­ture of this brand called West In­dies.

