Sandals proud of Windies brand of cricket
Thu, Jun 27, '19
Sandals Resorts International Industry Relations Director David Roper says his company is very proud of the rich brand of cricket the West Indies teams have been delivering and happy to be a part of this brand with the current team at the ICC World Cup.
Roper made the comment to the players as Sandals, the team’s sponsor at the current tournament, hosted them to a team dinner at the Principal Hotel in Manchester on Tuesday night.
Said Roper: "When you look around in this room you would see some of the great players of the past and you are now the current and future of this brand called West Indies.
